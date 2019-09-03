Five things to know about the Konawa bond issue vote

In early October, Konawa Public School officials will seek permission to issue more than $8 million in bonds for various projects.
Here are five things district patrons should know before they go to the polls Oct. 8, according to the district’s Facebook page:
1. If the $8.16 million bond issue passes, the district would use part of the proceeds to renovate and repair the baseball and softball fields. That project would include refurbishing the dugouts and installing new lights, irrigation systems and a scoreboard.
2. The remaining money would be used to buy new band uniforms, build a new athletic complex and remodel the pre-kindergarten and elementary playgrounds.
3. The bond issue would be repaid through property taxes within the district. The bonds would be sold in increments each year for 10 years and would remain on the tax rolls for 12 years.
4. The bond issue would result in a slight increase in property taxes for homeowners who live within the school district. Seminole County patrons would see their annual tax bills rise by about 9 percent, and Pottawatomie County patrons’ tax bills would rise by about 8.3 percent.
5. The school district will host two town hall meetings at the Performing Arts Center to discuss the bond issue ahead of the vote. The first meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, and another meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
