Five Things to Know about the Empowering Women's Conference

Ada’s ninth annual Empowering Women’s Conference, which gives women tools to improve their quality of life, is just around the corner.
This year’s conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center, located on the campus of East Central University.
Here are five things to know about the conference:
1. The registration fee is $99, which includes lunch. Register at www.EWC2019.com before Oct. 15 to be guaranteed a conference T-shirt.
2. The one-day conference will feature breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including dressing for success, workplace diversity, leadership and best practices for social media.
3. Keynote speakers and topics include motivational speaker Jody Urquhart, “This Would be Funny .. if it Weren’t Happening to Me: How to Navigate the Future With Enthusiasm and Vigor;” business owner Ashley Schubert, “Flourishing at Home, Work and Life”; and author Kinda Wilson, “The Echo Factor: Conquer Fears, Find Your Voice and Influence the Space Around You.”
4. Vendor booths are available. Contact Monica Wise at the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce, mwise@adachamber.com or 580-332-2506, for more information.
5. Conference sponsors are The Chickasaw Nation, LegalShield, Mercy, East Central University, Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center, Culligan Water, RamJack, OG&E, Oklahoma Heritage Bank, Pontotoc Technology Center, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Citizens Bank, Landmark Bank, Vision Bank, Communication Federal Credit Union, First United, PEC and the city of Ada.
