Five things to know about The Ada News' new location

The Ada News recently moved to a new location at 530 E. Main St. Here are five things to know about our new location.
1. Readers can still submit their prize puzzle entries through the slot in our front door on Main Street.
2. Subscribers can still pay for their subscription in person at the new location. We love to visit with our readers, so stop by and say “Hi.”
3. Readers can still pick up a copy of a current or past edition of the newspaper, up to one month after publication. Just stop by our new location and we’ll be happy to help you find what you need.
4. Old papers can still be purchased for packing or pets.
5. Subscribers can pick up a missed paper or call 580-310-7505 to have a missed paper redelivered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.