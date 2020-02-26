Five things to know about planning Medicare coverage

Many Americans are continuing to work after they turn 65, but they should review their Medicare options before deciding to retire.
People who are nearing retirement age should plan ahead to avoid coverage gaps, according to Global Health, an Oklahoma-based health insurance provider. Missing key deadlines could mean spending more money on coverage than necessary.
Global Health offers these tips to help Oklahomans plan their Medicare coverage:
1. Know when to apply. After they turn 65, many Americans go on Medicare because they do not have job-based health care coverage or because they are no longer working. People who qualify for Medicare can sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan during the seven-month window around their 65th birthday — three months before they turn 65, the month of their birthday and three months after their birthday month.
2. Certain life events may allow you to change your Medicare plan throughout the year. If you have moved recently, are new to Medicare or are leaving your job or union coverage, you may qualify for a special enrollment period. You may also be eligible if you qualify for extra help. To qualify, you must have Medicare Part A and/or Part B and fall below a certain income threshold.
3. Know your options. Generally, as long as you have a qualifying 10-year work history, Medicare Part A (hospital coverage) costs nothing. Medicare Part B (which covers outpatient care and medical equipment) and Part D (prescription coverage) have monthly premiums, with higher-income recipients paying more. In order to enroll in a Part D plan, you must have had “creditable coverage” under a former prescription drug plan or enroll in Part D within 63 days of becoming eligible for Medicare.
4. Consult your employer’s health benefits coordinator or human resources department to understand how your current health care coverage works with Medicare.
5. As your retirement date approaches and you lose job-based coverage, remember important Medicare deadlines so you won’t risk paying a penalty. General enrollment for Medicare Parts A and B runs from Jan. 1 through March 31. The annual enrollment period for Medicare runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for coverage effective in 2021.
You have two months after workplace coverage ends to sign up for Part D, and eight months to enroll in Part B. If you miss the deadline for Part D prescription coverage and don’t have creditable coverage, you will pay a 1% penalty for each month you could have been signed up.
