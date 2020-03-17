Five things to know about oral health for seniors

Roughly two out of every three adults over the age of 64 has gum disease, and nearly one in five adults age 65 or older have lost all their teeth, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency also says complete tooth loss is twice as common among adults over the age of 75, compared with adults between the ages of 54 and 74.
Brushing your teeth and visiting your dentist regularly are crucial parts of good oral health, but there are other steps senior citizens can take to keep their teeth, according to the CDC and the National Institute on Aging. Those steps include:
1. Drink fluoridated water and use fluoridated toothpaste.
2. Limit your consumption of alcoholic drinks.
3. If your medication causes dry mouth, ask your doctor for a different medication that may not cause the condition. If you cannot avoid dry mouth, drink plenty of water, chew sugarless gum and avoid tobacco products and alcohol.
4. If you are acting as a caregiver, help older people brush and floss their teeth if they cannot perform these tasks on their own.
5. Call your dentist immediately if your gums are swollen and bleed easily, or if you suspect you may have a tooth infection.
