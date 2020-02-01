Five things to know about lowering your heating bill

In the middle of winter, it’s tempting to simply crank up the thermostat to stay warm. But turning up the heat will cause your heating bill to skyrocket — which is a problem when you’re trying to save money.
The U.S. Department of Energy offers these tips for staying comfortable without racking up huge energy bills:
1. Take advantage of heat from the sun: Open the curtains on south-facing windows during the day, allowing sunlight to heat your home naturally, then close the curtains at night to reduce the chill you might feel from cold windows.
2. Adjust the temperature: When you are home and awake, set your thermostat as low as is comfortable. When you are asleep or away from home, turn your thermostat 10 to 15 degrees lower for eight hours to save about 10% per year on heating and cooling bills.
3. Find and eliminate leaks: Seal the air leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes, gaps around chimneys and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets. Add caulking or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around leaky windows and doors.
4.Reduce heat loss from your fireplace: Keep the damper closed unless a fire is burning. Keeping the damper open is like keeping a window wide open in the winter, as it allows warm air to escape from the chimney. If you don’t use your fireplace, plug and seal the chimney flue.
5. Lower your water heating costs: Turn down the temperature on your water heater to the warm setting, 120 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll save energy and avoid scalding your hands.
