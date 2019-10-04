Five things to know about health department's vaccination event

People who want to reduce their chances of getting flu can get free vaccinations next week at the Pontotoc County Health Department.
Free flu shots will be available to the public between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday at the health department, 2330 Arlington St. in Ada, according to a news release from the health department. The drive-thru event is for people age 9 and older.
Here are five things to know about the event:
1. The flu shots are part of an exercise designed for county health departments and the regional medical response system. The exercise will test their ability to respond and provide mass immunizations in case of a public health emergency, such as an outbreak of an infectious disease.
2. The health department will rely on public participation to test the agency’s ability to provide mass immunizations. The Chickasaw Nation donated the flu vaccine for the event, and there is no cost for the shots.
3. Flu shots will be available while supplies last from 9
a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. People should wear short-sleeved shirts and should not have pets in their car.
4. Vaccination is especially important for people who are
high risk for serious illness from the flu, according to the news release. That includes pregnant women, children younger than 5 and people with asthma, diabetes and other chronic conditions.
Parents and relatives of babies younger than 6 months, and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for flu complications, should also get the shot.
5. In addition to the exercise, the health department will
host regular flu clinics this month. For more information, contact the agency at 580-332-2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.