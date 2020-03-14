Five things to know about COVID-19

A global outbreak of a respiratory illness known as coronavirus disease 19 has dominated headlines over the past several weeks as the government tries to respond to the outbreak.
But what exactly is COVID-19, which is caused by a novel coronavirus?
Here are five things to know about the disease, courtesy of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
1.What is a novel coronavirus? A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus that causes COVID-19 is not the the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, such as the common cold.
Patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnoses.
2. What is the source of the virus? Coronaviruses belong to a large family of viruses. Some of those viruses cause illness in people, while others — such as canine and feline coronaviruses — only infect animals.
On rare occasions, a coronavirus that infects animals has emerged to infect people and can spread between them. Authorities suspect this is what occurred for the virus that causes COVID-19.
3. How does the virus spread? The virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person to person.
Person-to-person spread can occur on a continuum. Some viruses are highly contagious (think of measles), while others are less contagious.
The virus that causes COVID-19 appears to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some geographical areas that have been affected. “Community spread” means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some people who are not sure how or where they were infected.
4. Can someone who has had COVID-19 spread it to others? Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others. That’s why the CDR recommends that those patients are isolated either in the hospital at home (depending on the severity of their illness) until they are better and do not pose a risk of infecting others.
5. What are the symptoms and complications of COVID-19? Current symptoms have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, coughing and difficulty breathing. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever or symptoms, such as a cough or difficulty breathing, contact your health care provider for medical advice.
