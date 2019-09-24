Convoy of Hope is coming to Konawa this weekend.
The nonprofit humanitarian organization is hosting a free event Saturday for Konawa-area residents, which will include haircuts for adults and children and other services, said local coordinator Drew Isaacs.
“Everybody that comes will get a free meal — basically, hot dogs, chips and drinks,” said Isaacs, who is the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Konawa.
Here are five things to know about the event:
1. Gates will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Konawa High School practice field, 520 W. First St. in Konawa, and the event will continue until organizers run out of supplies. There is no charge to attend the event, which is open to the public.
2. The event will include a variety of free services, such as family portraits, dental exams and medical exams. A kids zone will offer games, face painting and other activities.
3. A prayer tent will be set up for people who need prayers.
4. Everyone attending the event will receive a bag of groceries, and every child will leave with a new pair of shoes.
5. Anyone who would like to help with the event should attend a volunteer meeting. set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the practice field.
