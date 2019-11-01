Five things to know about Citizens Bank's yard sale

Citizens Bank of Ada is gearing up for its annual yard sale to benefit Christmas Families and Relay for Life.
Here are five things to know about the event, which will take place today at the Citzens Bank branch at 1717 Arlington St.
1. Citizens Bank has raised money for Christmas Families and Relay for Life since 2004.
2. The Christmas Families program provides gifts for underprivileged children in the community, according to a news release from Citizens Bank. The bank receives a list of families who need assistance from the Salvation Army, local schools and churches and other organizations. The families are provided with gifts for each child, along with a grocery gift card for a Christmas dinner.
3. Funds for the Christmas Families program are raised throughout the year from cookbook sales, yard sales, concession stand sales and donations.
4. Relay for Life, which raises money for the American Cancer Society and promotes awareness of cancer, has been an Ada staple for more than two decades, according to the news release. Citizens Bank and Relay organizers raise money for the cause throughout the year, ending with the Pontotoc County Relay for Life event at Koi Ishto Stadium in the spring.
5. The American Cancer Society’s mission is to improve cancer survival rates, reduce the incidence of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caregivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.