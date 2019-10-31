Five things to know about CASA's upcoming fundraiser

Supporters of the 22nd Judicial District’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program should save the date for Dec. 7, when CASA will host a brisket dinner to raise money for the CARE Cottage Child Advocacy Center.
The fundraiser will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ada Elks Lodge, 3850 Arlington St. Tickets are $10 apiece at the door.
Here are five things to know about the upcoming fundraiser, called “Justice is Served.”
1. The event will feature live and silent auctions for various items, including Amish furniture and a beautiful Amish quilt.
2. Bronson Roppell and the Lower Level Professionals will provide live music.
3. The fundraiser will include a “Jail and Bail” activity for participants who may be put in “jail,” in hopes that someone will bail them out. All bail money will go to CARE Cottage.
4. Servers will include local attorneys and staffers from Pontotoc County District Court, the district attorney’s office, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Ada Police Department and child welfare agencies. All tips will go to CARE Cottage.
5. CARE Cottage offers a setting where various agencies, including the DA’s office and the Ada Police Department, can meet monthly to staff cases of child abuse. That will allow those agencies to conduct joint investigations of those cases, as required by law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.