Five things to know about Byng's sales tax election

Residents of Byng will head to the polls today to decide whether the town may impose a 2-cent sales tax for various services.
Here are five things to know about the election, which is open only to people who live within the town’s boundaries:
1. If voters approve the measure, Byng’s total sales tax rate would rise to about 4%.
2. The new tax would generate an estimated $72,000 a year. That money would be earmarked for emergency services, emergency management and the town’s existing law enforcement and municipal court system.
3. Funding for the municipal court system comes from Byng’s existing sales tax, the Byng Public Works Authority and fees for citations issued by law enforcement officials. Part of the proceeds from the new sales tax would be used to supplement those other sources of revenue for the system, which currently costs about $6,000 a month.
4. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.
5. Voters should go to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, www.elections.ok.gov, to look up their polling site, verify registration information or see a sample ballot.
