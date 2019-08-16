1. Pontotoc County Retired Educators Ice Cream Social Roundup: From 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at First Christian Church, Broadway and 13th Street.
2. Ada Regional United Way's Family Fun Day: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday in Wintersmith Park. The event will feature free rides, food and games.
3. GetFresh! cooking demonstrations at Chickasaw Nation Veterans Lodge: Classes take place from 1-2 p.m., Aug. 16, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18. The veterans lodge is located at 1909 Warrior Way on the Ada South Campus. Attendees will learn how to make healthy and easy meals in each class. Classes are available at no cost to participants and open to all veterans, active duty, reserves and National Guard service members.
4. Weekend Swim at Glenwood and Wintersmith aquatic centers: Glenwood Aquatic Center is open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Mondays and Wintersmith Aquatic Center is open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays through Labor Day.
5. Coffee & Cars: From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the old K-Mart location at 1300 S. Cradduck Road. Open to cars, bikes, trucks, pickups — pretty much anything with wheels. No car necessary, organizers welcome all to come out and just hang out.
