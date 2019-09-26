Five things to do in Ada this weekend

Ada-area residents can choose from a variety of activities this weekend, including the Chickasaw Nation’s Annual Meeting and Festival and a day of free services in Konawa.
Here’s a list of the activities on tap this weekend:
1. The Chickasaw Nation’s Annual Meeting and Festival kicks off Friday and continues through Oct. 5. Venues in Tishomingo, Ada and Sulphur will host activities throughout the week, including the coronation of tribal princesses, stickball and fun runs.
A complete list of events, locations and schedules is available at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.
2. The nonprofit humanitarian organization Convoy of Hope is hosting a free event Saturday at the Konawa High School practice field, 520 W. First St. in Konawa. The gates will open at 10 a.m., and the event will continue until supplies are exhausted.
The event will include a variety of free services, such as family portraits and medical exams . Everyone attending the event will receive a bag of groceries, and each child will leave with a new pair of shoes.
3. People’s Electric Cooperative will host its annual members meeting, which is open to the public, Saturday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, 1710 N. Broadway in Ada. Member registration, booths and activities will open at 9 a.m.
For more information, go to www.peopleselectric.coop./pecday.
4. Vintage 22, 800 E. Main St. in Ada, will host its 10th anniversary party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday with the bands Big Empty and Vlad’s Fault. There is no cover charge.
5. The band SkyJuiceKings will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Lot, 720 E. Main St. in Ada.
