Five things to do in Ada this weekend:
1. AdaFest: Ada’s annual celebration of music and the arts begins today with a film festival, set for 4:15 p.m. in the Estep Center at East Central University.
2. AdaFest will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Ada. The festivities will include live music from 32 bands, three DJs and eight stages. Other activities will include visual art booths, 18 food trucks, two zones for kids activities, a variety of vendors and a cornhole tournament.
3. Citizens Bank will host “Community Shred Day” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Citizens’ Arlington branch, 1717 Arlington St. The event, which is free and open to the public, helps people combat identity theft by shredding their important documents.
4. ACT II Community Theatre will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised)” at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECU’s Dorothy I. Summers Theatre. Tickers are available at the door 30 minutes before show time. The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and $6 for children 5 and younger.
5. Sunday dinner will be served at 3:15 p.m. Sunday near the Glenwood Park skate park, and serving will continue until the food is gone. The dinner is free to all.
