The National Weather Service gives information on how to prepare your household for severe weather.
Be weather-ready
1 Check the forecast regularly to see if you’re at risk for tornadoes. Listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings.
Sign up for notifications
2 Know how your community sends warnings. Some communities have outdoor sirens. Others depend on media and smart phones to alert residents of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes.
Create a communications plan
3 Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information. If you live in a mobile home or home without a basement, identify a nearby safe building you can get too quickly, such as a church or family member.
Practice your plan and prepare your home
4 Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill regularly so everyone knows what to do if a tornado is approaching. Pick a safe room in your home, such as a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. Make sure all members of your family know to go there when tornado warnings are issued. Don’t forget pets if time allows.
Help your neighbor
5 Encourage your loved ones to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes. Take CPR training so you can help if someone is hurt.
—CNHI News Service
