Five steps for proper handwashing

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, the federal government is reminding people to stay calm and avoid exposure to the virus.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019, a respiratory illness otherwise known as COVID-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC recommends taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus or other respiratory diseases, including regular hand washing.
The CDC offers these steps for washing your hands, which is one of the best ways of protecting yourself and your family from getting sick. Follow these steps every time.
1. Wet your hands with clean, running water, either warm or cold. Turn off the tap and apply soap.
2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. If you need to time yourself, hum the “Happy Birthday” song from start to finish twice.
4. Rinse your hands thoroughly under clean, running water.
5. Dry your hands using a clean towel, or air dry them.
If soap and water aren’t available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Read the product label to check the alcohol content.
In many cases, sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs on hands, according to the CDC. However, they do not get rid of all types of germs. Hand sanitizers may be less effective when hands are visibly dirty or greasy, and they might not remove harmful chemicals like pesticides or heavy metals from hands.
If you’re using a hand sanitizer, apply the gel product to the palm of one hand and rub your hands together. Rub the gel over the surfaces of your hands and fingers until your hands are dry, which should take about 20 seconds.
