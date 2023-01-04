Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 about .3 miles south of County Road 3520, approximately 2 miles west of Ada Tuesday afternoon.
Trooper Alan Fortner of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F reported that a 2020 Ford Pickup driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, of Oklahoma City, collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Pickup driven by Lauren Smeltz, 28, of Ada.
Nwajagu was not injured. Three passengers in his vehicle were injured. Ronald Thomas, 45, of Oklahoma City, was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, and later transported by Mercy EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries. Cecilio Hernandez, 44, of Tahlequah, was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries. Efran Molina, 49, of Oklahoma City, was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, treated and released.
Smeltz was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal, trunk external, head, arm and leg injuries.
According to the OHP, Nwajagu's vehicle was eastbound on State Highway 3. Smeltz' vehicle was westbound on State Highway 3. Nwajagu's vehicle traveled left of center struck Smeltz' vehicle.
The condition of the drivers and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. The road was closed for more than five hours, and was reopened at approximately 6:52 p.m.
Trooper Fortner was assisted by Trooper Ashley Hampton of the Johnston County Detachment of Troop F, Trooper Tyler Jack of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F, Trooper Chasen Bennett of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F, Trooper Justin Pope of the Size and Weights Division, Trooper Josh Christian of the Traffic Homicide Division, Trooper Noe Martinez of the Garvin County Detachment of Troop F, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Ada Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.