Five free, kid-friendly Halloween events

It’s almost time for ghosts, goblins and other scary creatures to make their entrance, seeking Halloween treats.
The area has plenty of holiday excitement in store for trick-or-treaters on Thursday, starting with Ada’s annual Halloween Safe House. The Safe House, sponsored by the Pontotoc County first responders, is moving to a new location this year.
Here’s a rundown of five free, Halloween-themed activities scheduled for Thursday in and around Ada:
1. Halloween Safe House: The Safe House, which gives kids 14 and under a safe place to trick-or-treat, will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at East Central University’s Centennial Plaza, located at the far end of East Main Street. Bags will be provided, so please don’t bring your own.
2. Harmony Church’s annual Trunk or Treat event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, 224 SE County Road.
3. Center Church of Christ will host a trunk or treat event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the church, located nine miles west of Ada at 1280 County Road 3476. Free hot dogs, coffee, hot chocolate and candy will be available.
4. Konawa First Baptist Church’s trunk or treat event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, 129 S. Broadway in Konawa.
5. Kids can trick-or-treat and visit with residents at either Ballard Nursing Center, 201 W. Fifth St., or Ada Care Center, 931 N. Country Club Road, until 8 p.m. Parents are asked not to bring children with colds into the facilities, as residents are easily susceptible to illness.
