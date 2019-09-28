Five charged with embezzlement from Love's

Five convenience store clerks were recently charged with embezzling merchandise from a Love’s gas station in Ada.
Glenn Stanford, Caitlin Still, John Sutterfield, Zachery Garrett and Christian Barrett are all facing felony charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony. Arrest warrants have been issued for all five, but Stanford was the only one in custody as of Friday afternoon.
In late June, Love’s District Manager Ladonna Felder met with Ada Police Officer Marcus Beale to report that the convenience store at 524 W. Main in Ada was short by more than $8,000, according to an affidavit in Stanford’s case.
“Officer Beale reported that Ladonna stated she later discovered that five employees were selling merchandise to customers and other employees for the price of a cup of ice, 38 cents,” Detective Brian Engel, who investigated the case, said in the affidavit. “During the investigation, Ladonna provided Officer Beale a print out of transactions from the month of June showing the time, date and amounts each employee fraudulently made. Officer Beale reported that Ladonna stated she discovered the fraudulent transactions the employees were making after checking receipts and video.”
Engel said he interviewed Stanford in late July at the police department, and Stanford said he had seen another employee selling items for the cost of a cup of ice. Stanford also said that he did not get along with the manager and had started making bogus transactions.
“I went over the transactions on the spread sheet, and Glenn stated he believed it to be accurate,” Engel said in the affidavit. “Glenn stated he heard the business was short money, and he stated he was questioned by Ladonna and fired on 6-26-2019. Glenn stated he was willing to repay the money.”
Stanford also said in a statement that he had stolen approximately $1,500 over the past four or five months.
Barett submitted a written statement to police, in which he said he had made about $2,500 in fraudulent transactions and taken three pairs of sunglasses, 20 packs of cigarettes and 20 cartons of cigarettes. He said he took some of the items for himself and gave merchandise away to impress customers.
During her police interview, Still originally denied making any fraudulent transactions but later admitted selling merchandise to customers for 38 cents — the price of an ice cup, according to the affidavit in her case. She also said that another employee had sold her two bottles of water for 38 cents, but she told him not to do it. She did not recall an employee selling her two packs of cigarettes for the same price.
Sutterfield provided a written statement in which he said he had bought two cartons of cigarettes for 38 cents, but he did not know his purchase was rung up for that amount.
