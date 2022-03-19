A Fitzhugh man was injured Thursday evening during a single-vehicle accident about 3 miles southwest of Ada.
The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on state Highway 1W.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Jack said 26-year-old Cade Carpenter mentioned that he hadn’t gotten much sleep the night before and was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon toward Fitzhugh when he came upon a slower-moving farm truck, also traveling southwest on SH1, which had its hazard lights on and was following a tractor.
“(Carpenter) swerved to the right and just barely missed the farm truck,” Jack said.
The evasive action carried the Yukon off the road and into the grass where it rolled over four-and-a-half times, Jack said.
Ada firefighters used hydraulic prying and cutting tools to get inside and remove Carpenter through the back door of the vehicle as the roof was crushed in.
After removing Carpenter, firefighters and Mercy EMS took Carpenter via ambulance to a nearby field where a medical helicopter was standing by.
He was then taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to Texoma Medical Center and admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jack said Carpenter was stable and said he had suffered a gash to his head, cuts to his arms and a leg injury.
I talked to him before they left, and he was injured, but he was talking and breathing, he was stable,” Jack said.
Jack listed the cause of the wreck as Carpenter being tired/sleepy.
Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and Chickasaw Lighthorse police also responded.
