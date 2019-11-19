Fittstown resident joins livestock judging team

WARNER – Olivia Eager of Fittstown is serving as a member of the Connors State College Livestock Judging Team in Warner.
Eager is a freshman at CSC and pursuing an associate of science degree in agriculture education. She is the daughter of Jud and Dawn Harris, and Chase Eager of Fittstown.
Livestock judging team members evaluate both breeding and market animals for beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine to determine their value relative to current industry trends. After placing the class, the students will then defend their placing by presenting oral reasons to an official judge. The participation in livestock judging will enhance the student’s critical thinking and decision-making skills while also developing public speaking ability.
Connors State has a rich tradition in livestock judging by consistently being one of the top programs in the United States for the last 30 years, with numerous top-five finishes and several academic-All Americans.
CSC’s livestock judging team travels all over the state of Oklahoma and throughout the Midwest to practice and compete. They visit ranches, university farms and regional and national fairs and livestock shows.
Through their travels, team members will get to meet and work out with many of today’s elite animal operations and meet some of the top producers in the nation. In the coming weeks, the team will travel to the National Barrow Show, Austin, Minnesota; Tulsa State Fair; State Fair of Texas; American Royal, Kansas City, Missouri; and the North American International Livestock Exposition, Louisville, Kentucky. In the spring semester, the team will compete at the National Western, Denver; San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo; Fort Worth Rodeo and Livestock Show; and at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show.
The Connors State College livestock judging team coach is Nolan Hildebrand.
“Research shows animal science co-curricular activities, such as livestock judging, equip our students with interpersonal skills highly valued by employers across a myriad of professions,” says Hildebrand.
