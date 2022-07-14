First United Bank announced that it has been named to Forbes’ 2022 ranking of America’s Best Banks. The distinction is based on customer feedback and First United is one of only 133 banks in the United States to be recognized, as well as one of only five banks in Texas to make the list, which includes a total of 4,839 regional and community banks from around the nation.
“We are extremely honored to be included among the best banks in America, and it is made even more special because the recognition is based on our customers’ experiences with us, as well as their trust and confidence in our organization,” Greg Massey, CEO of First United said.
In collaboration with market research firm, Statista, Forbes surveyed more than 26,000 customers across the nation to identify the best banks in America. Survey participants rated banks on overall customer satisfaction, how likely they were to recommend the bank, and various facets of relationship, including trust, branch and digital services, customer service, and financial advice.
“I am incredibly proud of our high-performing employees. This ranking emphasizes their commitment to living our values and our desire to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely. This is what makes our organization so remarkable,” stated Massey.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth. The organization takes pride in its values of faith, family, integrity, high-performance teams, lifelong learning, relationships and communities, and doing what is right for its employees, customers, and the communities.
By providing a great customer experience through relationships and the latest technology, First United is transforming how people interact with their finances.
