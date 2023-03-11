First United Bank hosted its Annual Stakeholder Meeting on February 20, 2023, at the Choctaw Resort in Durant. The event was attended by more than 2,000 employees, customers, and community members who gathered to celebrate the company’s purpose and values.
During the meeting, First United recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of 2022, aligned with the initiatives for 2023, and awarded employees for their service, performance, and tenure. First United CEO, Greg Massey, delivered an inspiring message on the Power of Practice and being Gameday Ready, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling our purpose, teamwork, hard work, and dedication.
The event also featured members of the Durant High School drumline and keynote speeches from Patric Young and Tim Tebow. Patric Young, a former NCAA Final Four player, NBA player, and EuroLeague player, shared his inspiring story of how a motor vehicle accident left him unable to use his legs at just 30 years old. He urged the audience to embrace life and cherish every moment.
Tim Tebow, a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, former professional athlete, best-selling author, and founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour, spoke passionately about Living a Life of Significance and the importance of preparation and having an elite mindset.
The Annual Stakeholder Meeting was a truly uplifting event that showcased First United’s commitment to its purpose, values, and the community it serves.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
