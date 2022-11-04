First United Bank's Mario Barone named #4 on Dallas' Top 50 Financial Advisor List

Mario Barone, Vice President of Private Wealth Management, has been recognized as one of Finance & Investing’s Top 50 Financial Advisors of Dallas for 2022, making the list at #4. Recognized for driving growth for individuals, families, institutions, and entrepreneurs in Dallas and beyond, awardees excel in their field while providing advice to maintain the financial viability of their clients and for the future.
Of being recognized, Barone shared that “It is an honor to be included as a top financial advisor alongside this great group of peers. The work that we do each day empowers our clients to Spend Life Wisely, and I couldn’t be prouder to help them on their paths to success.”
Joining First United in 2011 and with over 30 years of experience, Barone’s career in financial planning began in 1983. In roles including financial confidant, trust officer, conflict resolver, and educator, he has worked with various individual and corporate clients with the primary objective of helping each establish and reach specific individual financial goals. He holds a BA in economics and an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan.
The First United Bank team is proud of Mario and his accomplishments and congratulates him on this well-deserved recognition.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
