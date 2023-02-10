Each year on February 17th, millions of people come together to change the world, one random act of kindness at a time. First United Bank will be sharing this effort for the third year. Their goal is to complete 300,000 acts of kindness in one day.
United Acts of Kindness Day serves as a day for the people in our community to come together to spread joy, hope, and love to friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors through acts of kindness. Anyone can participate, and no act is too big or too small to elevate a life or make an impact.
With the help and generosity of our employees and partnering organizations like local area businesses, non-profits, churches, community leaders, and community members, First United hopes to spread hope in the world and spark a kindness revolution.
To learn more about First United’s United Acts of Kindness Day, download a business packet for your place of business, or log your individual acts of kindness, please visit www.unitedactsofkindness.org. You can share your kindness stories on social media on February 17th using #UnitedActsOfKindness.
First United’s purpose is to inspire and empower others to Spend Life Wisely, which includes a holistic approach to life that encompasses financial well-being, faith, health and wellness, and personal growth.
