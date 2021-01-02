The 2020 Top Workplaces in Oklahoma rankings were announced earlier this month. With over 20 large employer groups receiving recognition, First United ranked 4th in the large group category. Additionally, First United Bank received a special award for having the highest ranking of all companies surveyed in the “Clued-In Senior Management” category, which measures whether Senior Managers understand what is happening within the company.
“I am extremely proud of our employees and humbled for us to be designated as one of the best employers in Oklahoma,” said Greg Massey, CEO.
First United’s purpose is to “inspire and empower others to spend life wisely” through a holistic approach to life that encompasses Faith, Financial Well-Being, Health and Wellness, and Personal Growth. Learn more at spendlifewisely.com.
About First United Bank:
Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $10 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the United States. First United provides a full range of financial services including banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment products and services, and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®. Learn more atFirstUnitedBank.com.
