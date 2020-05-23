Emergency personnel battled thunderstorms and two back-to-back emergency calls Friday morning.
The first was a medical call at around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Sandy Creek Drive and County Road 3530. Fire and EMS workers staged outside the residence briefly while Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies secured the scene. One individual was transported to a local hospital.
Just 30 minutes later, Ada firefighters, Mercy EMS and Ada police units were on the scene of a house fire at 215 W. 15th in Ada. Smoke could be seen billowing from the attic of the single-story house, which was reportedly struck by lightning.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 45 minutes of arriving on the scene. No injuries were reported.
Just before 11 a.m., Ada Fire Department and Mercy EMS were called to a report of smoke coming from a house on Latta Road, but investigation revealed the reporting party saw steam rising from the roof of the home.
Thunderstorms rolled through the area Friday morning, and while none were reported as severe, some residents were without power for a period Friday morning.
