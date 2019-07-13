Jason Steffenson will be ordained and installed as pastor of First Lutheran Church in Ada at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Steffenson was born and raised in northern Illinois. He worked and studied in Arizona before graduating from Concordia University in Nebraska.
He self-studied biblical Greek and Hebrew while living in Taiwan, which allowed him to test the languages before entering seminary.
At seminary, while completing his first vicarage, Steffenson sustained a traumatic brain injury. This forced him into a leave of absence and took more than a year and a half to recover from. He graduated from Concordia Seminary in Saint Louis this spring.
Steffenson is married to Anna Marie, and they have two children.
“For the first placement the church works together,” Steffenson said. “The congregation here called somebody from the seminary, then the seminary helps place us here.”
Steffenson has been serving as the vicar at First Lutheran Church for the past year.
“This is our first placement (as pastor),” he said Thursday. “We believe it is Christ calling us through the church to serve here (in Ada), so we are excited to serve here in ministry, to bring the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ into people’s lives.”
Community members are welcome to celebrate Steffenson’s ordination and installation as pastor at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 1319 E. 18th St. in Ada.
