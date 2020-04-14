First COVID-19 death reported in Pontotoc County, case count rises to 10

A Stonewall-area man has become the first confirmed casualty of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pontotoc County, according to family members and public health officials.
The man, whose identity is being withheld to protect patient privacy, died Sunday morning.
Public health officials told The Ada News Monday the man’s death will be reflected in upcoming figures from the Oklahoma State Department of Health as early as Tuesday.
Updated: By the numbers
OSDH officials reported Monday the Pontotoc County COVID-19 case count has risen to 10. OSDH and local public health officials expect that number to continue to climb, and say they are taking the necessary steps to prepare for an influx of new COVID-19 patients.
Monday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 2,069, with 457 patients hospitalized and 99 reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained in 63 of the state’s 77 counties.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, nearby Garvin County had 11 confirmed cases, Pottawatomie County had 26 confirmed cases with three deaths, Seminole County had seven confirmed cases with one death and Murray County had one confirmed case. There were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes or Johnston counties.
