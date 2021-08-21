Cougar fans will get a chance to preview the fall sports athletes and band members in the First Annual Fall Cougar Preview Friday at the Ada High School Parking Lot and Football Field.
Activities begin at 6 p.m. with food trucks, free activities for the young Cougar fans and the sale of Cougar gear. KYKC 100.1 FM will be broadcasting live at the preview.
Food trucks on hand will be Nacho Biznez, Two Guys Pies, Yellow Snow and Smoked Turkey Legs from Pigskins.
Activities include a photo booth, face painting, cornhole, 9-square in the air, obstacle course, ring toss (for prizes) and ladder golf.
At 7:30 p.m. the Fall Cougar Preview begins. There will be introductions of Band Members, HS Cross Country, JH Cheerleaders, JH Softball, HS Cheerleaders, HS Softball, the Couganns, 7th Grade Football, 8th Grade Football, Freshman Football and High School Football.
