The annual Lowak Sho'li “Carry the Fire” First American Humanities Forum is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4. Highlighting prominent First Americans in visual arts, viewers can register for the Zoom webinar by emailing CreativeArts@Chickasaw.net.
This annual forum features a panel of talented First Americans in arts and humanities fields. Community members are invited to learn more about their careers and experiences.
The virtual forum will feature moderator Brent Greenwood and a panel of three First Americans in the visual arts field. The panelists include Amy Gantt, Chickasaw; Chase Kawinhut Earles, Caddo; and Bryan Waytula, Cherokee.
Items for discussion include basic tenets of the humanities, historic contributions of the visual arts, current initiatives and contemporary art. Lowak Sho'li will feature a question-and-answer segment. Questions from the audience are welcome during discussions by panelists.
This virtual event is open to the public at no charge. For more information, contact the Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities Division at (580) 272-5520.
About the panelists
Amy Gantt
Amy Gantt is a Chickasaw artist and assistant professor in the art and native studies departments at Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SOSU). Before working at SOSU, Gantt was employed by the Chickasaw Nation for 13 years.
Gantt spends her time teaching art history and art studio classes. As an artist, she works in clay, printmaking and photography. Most recently, she has been working in printmaking with a focus on Mississippian symbols.
Chase Kawinhut Earles
Chase Kawinhut Earles creates Caddo traditional pottery to carry on the culture of his tribe. He says the once grand and widespread tradition of the Caddo people’s pottery has now been reduced to a shadow of its former practice and has almost disappeared completely.
With the help of the only living Caddo pottery revivalist, he started down the path of artistically expressing traditional tribal pottery in a way that teaches descendants an understanding of and appreciation for the beauty, craftsmanship and uniqueness of ancient Caddo pottery methods and culture.
Earles is an inspiration to First American artists everywhere to connect with their culture, to let their heritage and traditions inspire their art and to carry on the artistic voice of their tribe for generations to come.
