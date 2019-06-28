Days away from Fourth of July festivities, city officials are warning residents about the possession and use of fireworks within city limits.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher reminds residents that, outside of permitted, professional fireworks shows, shooting fireworks off within city limits is not allowed.
Bratcher cited a city ordinance which states, “The sale, use, display, storage, possession, discharge or manufacture of fireworks within the city is unlawful and an offense. However, authorized public fireworks displays may be permitted in accordance with the city’s fire prevention code. A fine of $555 will be applied if illegally shooting fireworks in city limits.”
However, those who happen to live outside the city limits or choose to stock up on fireworks before heading to their favorite lake will find a lot of bang for their buck in the Ada area.
August Goodrich of Frontier Firework’s south Ada location on South Cradduck spoke about some of the season’s best-selling fireworks and where area shoppers can find them.
“We have three other locations in Ada — one by Walmart, one at the Agri-Plex and one near Lazer Zone,” Goodrich said. “It’s still early in the season. We just opened up on (June 15).”
Goodrich walked The Ada News through a list of the types of fireworks he sells.
“Right now we’re selling a lot of our smaller items, like fountains,” he said. “Yellow Bees and Green Bamboos always sell really well. Cones also sell well. A lot of people are coming here with their smaller children just to start them off with a little bit of fireworks. We have poly-packs, which is kind of an assortment of small items that are non-fire, like confetti cannons, or the ‘little snappers’ that you can just throw on the ground.”
But, Goodrich said, the trickle of customers will soon become a deluge.
“Once we get closer to the Fourth of July, a lot of bigger items will sell for everybody’s holiday celebrations,” Goodrich said.
On display was an assortment of larger, popular fireworks items which, when lit, would entertain spectators for up to five minutes.
“We have one called Neon Freedom that shoots 35 shots nonstop,” Goodrich said. “We have different sizes of family packs — we have a big pack, a medium pack (and) a smaller pack. The Snow Cone is actually a really fun one. It lasts about five minutes, and it’s a huge fountain of fire.”
For those gearing up to lawfully produce their own light show, Allprodad.com provides 10 important safety tips to keep in mind.
• Fireworks packaged in brown paper are made for professional displays – avoid buying.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers.
• Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash.
• Never allow young children to play (with) or ignite fireworks.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• Never try to relight or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
