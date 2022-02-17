Firefighters from Pontotoc and Garvin Counties worked to extinguish a wildfire late Wednesday morning in the 21000-block of County road 3460, about four miles north of Roff.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately determined, and the fire was among dozens fought by area personnel during the recent drought.
South winds as high as 35 miles per hour whipped flames up and into a wooded area, where fire under overgrown cedar trees made firefighter especially difficult.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said the fire consumed between 15 and 20 acres, and was brought under control by early afternoon without threatening any structures.
Volunteer firefighters from Roff, Stonewall, Walker, Oil Center, Stratford, and others helped in fighting the blaze.
