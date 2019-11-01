This weekend, the South Central and Southeast Oklahoma Chapter volunteers and members of the Ada Fire Department will install free smoke alarms during a Sound the Alarm event in Ada.
The home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event, which runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign to reduce fire deaths and injuries. Red Cross volunteers and members of the Ada Fire Department will be in the neighborhoods between Broadway and Western and between Main and First streets to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms and help families create home fire escape plans. Services are free and available for all people in need.
“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat we face, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Brittney Rochell, chief communications officer for the Oklahoma Red Cross. “Here in Ada, we have responded to 13 home fires so far this year (since Jan. 1, 2019). Please help us Sound the Alarm against these crises by volunteering or donating to support our lifesaving services.”
People interested in volunteering for this weekend’s event can get more information by calling 405-561-1733.
Our campaign to #ENDHOMEFIRES
Since launching the Home Fire Campaign in 2014, the Red Cross and community partners have reached more than 1.9 million people and saved more than 640 lives nationwide.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/oklahoma or visit us on Facebook at @AmericanRedCrossOklahoma or Twitter at @RedCrossOK .
Download
Red Cross apps
Download the Red Cross Emergency App to receive emergency alerts and information about what to do in case of emergencies, as well as locations of open Red Cross shelters. It is a single “go-to” source for 14 different types of emergencies and disasters and allows users to notify loved ones who are in an affected area.
Download the Monster Guard App so 7- to 11-year-olds will have a free, fun, gaming environment to learn how to prevent emergencies, like home fires, and how to stay safe if severe weather or natural disasters occur. People can download the apps for free in their app stores or at redcross.org/apps.
