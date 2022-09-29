Francis and Byng volunteer firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday in Francis.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered it to be a shed on fire in a back yard. The fire was quickly contained, and no additional structures were burned.
The fire was accidentally started by a resident who was burning leaves. The resident told firefighters he was unaware that the burn ban had been re-established for Pontotoc County.
The fire was out by early evening.
