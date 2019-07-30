A Stonewall brush truck enters an oil field Friday afternoon north of Mclish School in Fittstown. Fittstown Fire Chief Garrett Pender said Fittstown units responded to a small fire Friday at an oil field north of Mclish School on state Highway 99. Pender said the fire broke out during maintenance work on a header — a device which uses valves to control and/or direct the flow of a well or wells. Pender said fire firefighters from Ada and Stonewall also responded to assist with the fire.
