Ada firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday afternoon at 508 E. 13th Street.
Smoke was visibly pouring from windows and roof vents as firefighters made entry through the front door of the single-story structure.
13th Street was closed while crews extinguished the blaze. No one was injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately confirmed, but speculation on the scene indicated it may have been electrical in nature.
