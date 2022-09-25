Area firefighters stayed busy Sunday starting with a large wildfire in the 700 block of Main Street in Byng, which was followed shortly by a very large, smokey fire in downtown Ada.
The Byng fire was reported shortly before noon as a fast-moving wildfire in the 700 block of Main Street in Byng.
The Byng fire appeared to start somewhere to the north of the blaze, fueled by dry grass and brush, and was swept along by gusty winds. In it's path were several dry trees and brush piles, which were consumed by the blaze, but no structures were damaged in the incident.
The Byng Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene, then assisted by units from Ada and Francis. The blaze was contained by about 12:15 p.m. Personnel on the scene estimated about 10 acres were consumed by the fire.
Ada firefighters were called away from the scene at Byng to a house fire on North Johnston, then within minutes to a much larger fire in the vicinity of 6th and Constant, stretching from Mississippi to Broadway.
The fire was initially difficult to control due to limited access and overgrown brush, and produced black smoke, which tempted curious motorists to drive into the area, making movements through the are more difficult for firefighters. Ada Police patrol units and Pontotoc County deputies blocked off all access to the area until the Ada Street Department to deliver signs indicating that road were closed.
The same Byng firefighters who called the Ada Fire Department to assist less than an hour earlier were then called to assist by Ada.
In addition to uncut grass and brush in the area, a number of railroad ties also caught fire.
The Ada fire was mostly contained by about 4 p.m. The cause of both fires was not immediately known.
