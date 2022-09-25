Firefighters battled a large, fast-moving wildfire around midday Sunday in the 700 block of Main Street in Byng.
The fire appeared to start somewhere to the north of the blaze, fueled by dry grass and brush, and was swept along by gusty winds. In its path were several dry trees and brush piles, which were consumed by the blaze, but no structures were damaged in the incident.
The Byng Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene, then assisted by units from Ada and Francis. The blaze was contained by about 12:15 p.m. Personnel on the scene estimated about 10 acres were consumed by the fire.
