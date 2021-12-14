Firefighters from across the area had their hands full Friday afternoon and night responding to multiple wildfires.
The Byng Fire Department was called to assists Konawa and Sasakwa firefighters in Seminole County. Byng fire personnel reported the fire was so large they could see smoke from Byng.
Ada and Pickett firefighters fought to contain a fast-moving grass fire Friday afternoon two miles west of Ada.
The fire started when a power pole blew down in gusty winds, catching a pasture on fire near the intersection of County roads 1540 and 3530, just south of the State highway 3W/19 interchange.
Dry grass and brush piles burned as gusty winds drove the fire toward the four-lane. A Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputy slowed eastbound traffic as smoke partially obscured visibility for traffic.
By about 3:20 p.m., the fire had been extinguished.
Several fire departments responded to a very large grass fire in northwestern Pontotoc County in the 2000 block of County road 1500 later in the afternoon. The cause of the blaze was not initially known, but reports indicate it was as large as 60 acres at one point.
Smoke from the blazes colored the sky an eerie orange as sunset approached, and smoke lingered in the air into the night.
