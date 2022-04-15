Firefighters from several agencies battled a fast-moving, hot wildfire Friday afternoon in Byng.
The fire appeared to originate from the north side of County Road 1455 west of U.S. 377, where it entered an area of heavy fuel, including a large number of discarded cedar trees.
Smoke blew across U.S. 377, limiting visibility.
A one point, fire crews were forced to retreat from the blaze when heat from the flames and smoldering brush became too great.
The Byng Fire Department was first on the scene, and quickly requested additional firefighting assets from Francis, Homer, Konawa, and Ada.
The Pontotoc County Emergency Management Agency also assisted in bringing the blaze under control, which was accomplished by about 3 p.m.
