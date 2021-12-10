Ada and Pickett firefighters fought to contain a fast-moving grass fire Friday afternoon two miles west of Ada.
The fire started when a power pole blew down in gusty winds, catching a pasture on fire near the intersection of County roads 1540 and 3530, just south of the State highway 3W/19 interchange.
Dry grass and brush piles burned as gusty winds drove the fire toward the four-lane. A Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputy slowed eastbound traffic as smoke partially obscured visibility for traffic.
By about 3:20 p.m., the fire had been extinguished.
