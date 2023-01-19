Ada firefighters responded to two structure fires this week, one in the early morning hours Tuesday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street, and one Wednesday morning in the 600 block of West Main Street.
The 18th Street fire was reported at just after 6 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 1000-square-foot wood-frame house fully ablaze.
Ada Police on the scene made contact with a single occupant, who reported that no one remained inside the building, but that his dog was missing, but believed the dog had run into woods nearby.
Firefighters deployed their equipment and had the fire contained by about 6:20 a.m. A search confirmed the structure was empty.
The Main Street fire was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find dense smoke billowing from a small wood-framed house just southwest of the intersection of Main and Oak Streets. One firefighter reported hearing electrical arcs inside the house. The windows and doors of the house had been partially boarded up, so it was initially believed the structure was unoccupied and probably abandoned.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation.
