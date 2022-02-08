The Ada Fire Department was called to a house fire Friday in the 300 block of East 17th Street in Ada.
Smoke was visible coming from the roof and windows near the front of the wood-framed building, and portions of one side of the residence were extensively damaged.
According to an Ada Fire Department report, Engine 5 and Rescue 8 were the first firefighting units to arrive on the scene. Heavy smoke was visible through a bedroom window on the east side of the house.
Neighbors told firefighters they heard banging and people screaming. Entry to the structure was hampered by plywood on the windows and a padlock on the door, but emergency personnel were able to breach and enter.
Firefighters searched the house but found it to be empty.
The report goes on to say the cause of the blaze was a space heater placed to close to bedding material.
Ice and snow on the roadway slowed some firefighting operations, as the house was at the bottom of a hill. Ada Police blocked the intersection of 17th and Constant.
17th Street dead-ends in that block just west of the bike trail.
