Ada firefighters responded to the scene of a trailer house fire late Wednesday morning in the Sandy Creek Trailer Park west of Ada.
No one was in the residence at the time of the fire. When fire crews arrived on the scene, flames were visible shooting from windows of the structure.
A steady rain fell on the scene, as it occurred just after severe thunderstorms had pounded the area.
Mercy EMS and the Ada Police Department assisted the Ada Fire Department. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
