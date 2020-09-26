Firefighters from several departments responded to the an attic fire in an unoccupied house Saturday at 310 North New Bethel in Byng.
Smoke could be seen billowing from roof fans and gables as firefighters used axes and power saws to cut into the metal roof of the residence to gain access to the fire, which started around 5:30 p.m.
The Byng Fire Department was first on the scene, and was assisted by the Ada Fire Department, the Francis Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.