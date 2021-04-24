Ada Sunrise Rotary will host the historic Fireball Classic race Monday, July 5 at Ada’s Wintersmith Park. Events will be scheduled early in the morning but times have not been established.
The race includes a 5k run, a 10k run, a half marathon, a walk, and a kid’s race.
“With July 4th falling on a Sunday, moving the race to Monday the 5th is the right thing to do for Ada,” said Co-Race Director Danny Manuel.
The Fireball Classic was virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Believe it or not, over 150 people signed up to run virtually last year. We think people will be so excited to do the Fireball again we will have a great crowd,” said Co-Race Director Christine Pappas. “We can’t wait to see everyone in the park.”
Usually between 350 and 450 runners and walkers participate in the Fireball Classic. The registration website will be launched soon.
The Fireball Classic is Ada Sunrise Rotary’s signature event. Proceeds fund the Back to School Basics program that provides every needy student in Pontotoc County with a backpack full of school supplies on the first day of school. The club typically provides about 1000 backpacks to students across the county.
For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Danny Manuel at 580-320-3215, Christine Pappas at 580-399-5819 or any Ada Sunrise Rotarian.
Christine Pappas contributed to this report.
