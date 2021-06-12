Sponsorships are still available for Ada Sunrise Rotary’s annual Fireball Classic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and walk event slated for July 5 in Wintersmith Park.

The proceeds of the historic race will benefit the Back to School Basics program which provides school supplies to over 1000 children in Pontotoc County.

Rotary club members say there are still sponsorships available at all levels. See the attached graph for more information.

