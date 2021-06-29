Ada Sunrise Rotary would like to thank all of our sponsors for the 2021 Fireball Classic that will be run on July 5, 2021.
The Elite Race Sponsor is Mercy Hospital, the Silver Sponsor is Ada Veterinary Hospital and the Patriot Sponsor is Vision Bank.
The Fireball Classic will be held on July 5 starting at 6:00 a.m. Races include a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a kids race to be held shortly after the beginning of the 5K. Registration is still available at https://hub.enmotive.com/events/2021-fireball-classic-memorial. Packet pickup will be held at Wintersmith Lodge on July 4 between 6 and 8 p.m. There will also be same-day packet pickup starting at 5:00 a.m. on July 5.
